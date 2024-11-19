77°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputies searching for man who stole from Academy store
DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies are searching for a man who stole from the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denham Springs.
The man stole from the sporting goods store and left in a Nissan Altima, Livingston Parish deputies said.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call deputies at (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings
-
J.K Haynes Elementary will close its doors at the end of fall...
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man