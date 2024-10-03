Deputies arrest man accused of stealing car, burglarizing Gonzales dealership

GONZALES — A man accused of stealing a car from a Gonzales car dealership was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies.

Jerry Martin, 19, was arrested on seven counts of simple vehicle burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of a business.

Deputies said that Martin is accused of breaking into several vehicles at an LA 74 car dealership in Gonzales around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday. One vehicle was also stolen from the dealership, deputies added.

Deputies later found the stolen car traveling along Coon Trap Road, performed a traffic stop and arrested Martin. Martin was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.