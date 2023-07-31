Deputies arrest man accused of shooting 7 people outside Assumption bar

LABADIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting seven people outside a bar in Assumption Parish last month.

On Monday, Sheriff Leland falcon announced the arrest of Korey Jacobi Davis, 23, on several counts of attempted murder.

Investigators believe a fight led to the shooting outside a business north of Labadieville on June 11, 2023. After the fight, Davis allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into a crowd of people, sending seven victims to a hospital.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Davis was captured Saturday in Terrebonne Parish and later booked into the Assumption jail. His charges include seven counts of attempted murder, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.