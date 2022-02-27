54°
Deputies arrest burglary suspect after search in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a man wanted in a string of vehicle and structure burglaries after an active search Sunday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office pursued Justin Dewally, 40, on Sunday morning near the intersection of Juban Road and Florida Boulevard.
Sheriff Jason Ard announced around 10 a.m. that there was a large law enforcement presence in the area searching for the potentially armed burglary suspect who fled into the woods.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff's office announced Dewally was located and apprehended on Florida Boulevard. He is now in custody of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and awaits charges.
