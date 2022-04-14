Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest 5 in connection with Donaldsonville shooting, still searching for 1 suspect
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested five suspects who are charged with varying roles in a shooting that hospitalized a man April 8.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found a man along St. Vincent's Street around noon Friday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The following arrests were made Thursday:
-Jeremiah Preston, 20, of Donaldsonville is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon
- Mickie Batiste, 24, of Donaldsonville is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.
- Byron James, 21, of Donaldsonville is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.
- Walter Bell, 21, of Gonzales is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.
- Jahiem Knockum, 19, of Donaldsonville is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.
Deputies are still searching for Myron Forcell, 20, of Donaldsonville, who will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and disturbing the peace.
