Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said a male victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

From the hospital, the man told deputies he got into an argument with Sonnier, who pulled a gun on him. He says he turned to run away once he saw the weapon, but Sonnier started shooting at him.

A warrant was issued for Sonnier's arrest, and he was apprehended Friday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.