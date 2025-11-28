Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest 17-year-old Bayou Vista stabbing suspect
ST. MARY - Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Thursday on Cane Road in Bayou Vista.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim of the stabbing told detectives that a 17-year-old girl arrived at the house and began arguing with the victim. During the argument, the victim claimed to have been stabbed by what they believed was a knife.
During the investigation, a suspect was developed, and a BOLO was sent to the Patterson Police Department. Officers located the 17-year-old's vehicle, leading to her arrest on Friday by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
The teen was charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
