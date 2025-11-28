60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest 17-year-old Bayou Vista stabbing suspect

2 hours 15 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 28 2025 Nov 28, 2025 November 28, 2025 12:23 PM November 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY - Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Thursday on Cane Road in Bayou Vista. 

According to the sheriff's office, the victim of the stabbing told detectives that a 17-year-old girl arrived at the house and began arguing with the victim. During the argument, the victim claimed to have been stabbed by what they believed was a knife. 

During the investigation, a suspect was developed, and a BOLO was sent to the Patterson Police Department. Officers located the 17-year-old's vehicle, leading to her arrest on Friday by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Trending News

The teen was charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days