Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to school

DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement arrested a student Wednesday morning who reportedly brought a handgun to Live Oak Junior High, the school system said.

The school system sent a note to parents emphasizing no students were injured and the only disruption to the other students' schedule was a brief lockdown.

The school system said officials received a tip about the weapon on campus around 7:55 a.m. and the student was taken into custody and the firearm was removed within five minutes.

The student did not threaten any other students or faculty members.