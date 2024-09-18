87°
Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to school

Wednesday, September 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement arrested a student Wednesday morning who reportedly brought a handgun to Live Oak Junior High, the school system said. 

The school system sent a note to parents emphasizing no students were injured and the only disruption to the other students' schedule was a brief lockdown. 

The school system said officials received a tip about the weapon on campus around 7:55 a.m. and the student was taken into custody and the firearm was removed within five minutes. 

The student did not threaten any other students or faculty members. 

