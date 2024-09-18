87°
Latest Weather Blog
Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to school
DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement arrested a student Wednesday morning who reportedly brought a handgun to Live Oak Junior High, the school system said.
The school system sent a note to parents emphasizing no students were injured and the only disruption to the other students' schedule was a brief lockdown.
The school system said officials received a tip about the weapon on campus around 7:55 a.m. and the student was taken into custody and the firearm was removed within five minutes.
Trending News
The student did not threaten any other students or faculty members.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative in Baton Rouge for 13th...
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 2
-
Southern's defense looking to improve after being exposed by Jackson State
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic