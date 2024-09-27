83°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies are searching for two suspects in simple burglary
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for two people allegedly involved in a simple burglary.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said its deputies are searching for Chad Dunaway, 47, and Cassie Clement, 39.
Dunaway is wanted for simple burglary and Clement is wanted for principal to simple burglary.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Olympic champion commits to LSU's gymnastics team
-
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted...
-
Naked man seen crashing his SUV into a truck in a parking...
-
Two Walker High students arrested for menacing after alleged conversation about 'shooting...
-
Two people displaced after house fire on Oleander Street late Thursday night