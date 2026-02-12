66°
Latest Weather Blog
Department of Health launches Project M.O.M. aimed at stopping maternal overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health launched Project M.O.M. (maternal overdose mortality) on Thursday, a statewide initiative aimed at saving the lives of mothers who battle substance use disorder.
Eleven hospitals around the state will be used as catalyst sites focused on improving care for pregnant and postpartum women, including Woman's Hospital and Lane Regional Medical Center.
Overdose is one of the top causes of pregnancy-related deaths in Louisiana since 2018, according to health leaders.
Trending News
Project M.O.M. will expand screening, treatment access and care coordination to reduce substance-abuse-related maternal deaths by 80 percent over the next three years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Department of Health launches Project M.O.M. aimed at stopping maternal overdose deaths
-
Governor says Lee Mallett will replace Scott Ballard as president of the...
-
Let the good times roll at these 2026 Mardi Gras celebrations in...
-
Edwards says legislative auditor will review city-parish spending after CATS scandal, Dunn...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play