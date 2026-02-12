66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Department of Health launches Project M.O.M. aimed at stopping maternal overdose deaths

22 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 7:11 PM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health launched Project M.O.M. (maternal overdose mortality) on Thursday, a statewide initiative aimed at saving the lives of mothers who battle substance use disorder.

Eleven hospitals around the state will be used as catalyst sites focused on improving care for pregnant and postpartum women, including Woman's Hospital and Lane Regional Medical Center.

Overdose is one of the top causes of pregnancy-related deaths in Louisiana since 2018, according to health leaders. 

Trending News

Project M.O.M. will expand screening, treatment access and care coordination to reduce substance-abuse-related maternal deaths by 80 percent over the next three years. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days