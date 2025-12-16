58°
Department of Corrections officials: Angola inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause of death
ST. FRANCISVILLE — An inmate in the Louisiana State Penitentiary died over the weekend, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections officials said.
Brian Davenport, an Angola inmate, was pronounced dead on Saturday, Dec. 13.
An autopsy has been ordered for Davenport to determine his cause of death.
