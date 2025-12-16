58°
Department of Corrections officials: Angola inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause of death

2 hours 12 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 9:42 AM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — An inmate in the Louisiana State Penitentiary died over the weekend, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections officials said. 

Brian Davenport, an Angola inmate, was pronounced dead on Saturday, Dec. 13. 

An autopsy has been ordered for Davenport to determine his cause of death. 

