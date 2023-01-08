Denver Broncos get permission to interview Sean Payton as head coach prospect

NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos have officially received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview former coach Sean Payton as a prospect for the Broncos' vacant head coaching job.

Jan. 17 is the earliest the Broncos can come to an actual in-person interview with Payton. Sources say the Broncos submitted a formal request to interview him weeks after firing Nathaniel Hackett back on Dec. 26. Hackett went 4-11 during his 15-game tenure.

Contractually, the Saints still hold Payton's coaching rights, which means any team wanting to hire him will have to come to an agreement about compensation with the Saints. Payton signed a 5-year extension in 2019 that would have lasted through the 2024 season.

Payton stepped down as the Saints head coach back in January 2022 after spending 15 seasons with the organization. He is the winningest coach in the franchise's history, with a 152-89 regular season record and a 9-8 post-season record, including one Super Bowl win. He was also the league's coach of the year in 2006.