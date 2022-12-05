74°
Latest Weather Blog
Dense fog caused 12-vehicle pileup in Sorrento
SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were no fatalities.
According to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, there were only a few minor injuries.
Trending News
State Police, Acadian Ambulance and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped to clear the wreck and care for people involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Staff reports filed in DCFS job satisfaction survey cite 'unrealistic expectations' among...
-
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
-
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central...
-
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, stole...
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...