Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, facing 150 counts of sex crimes, to appear in court Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish teacher and a former Sheriff's deputy who face accusations of collaborating in the sexual abuse of multiple victims, are slated for court appearances Thursday afternoon.

The recently divorced couple's pretrial hearings begin at 1 p.m.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins have been behind bars since their November 2019 arrest.

The attorney general charged the couple with a combined total of 150 counts of sex crimes, including allegations that they sexually abused two adults, multiple children, and that Dennis Perkins violated a dog.

Thursday afternoon's court appearance will mark the couple's first hearing following the trial of Melanie Curtin, an accomplice of Dennis Perkins who once worked alongside him at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Curtin was convicted of aggravated rape and video voyeurism; her formal sentencing is scheduled for January 24.

Though Curtin was found guilty of cooperating with Dennis Perkins during the rape of a woman, she was not associated with the child molestation charges that both of the Perkins are tied to.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will be tried separately, with Cynthia's scheduled to take place February 14 and Dennis's trial slated for May 19.