Dennis Allen out as Saints coach after 7-game losing streak; special teams coordinator named interim

NEW ORLEANS - Dennis Allen is officially out as the Saints coach after a seven-game losing streak, the team said in a statement Monday.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has been named interim head coach after Allen, the team's 17th head coach in franchise history, was removed following Sunday's 22-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen was named head coach in February 2022.

Allen released the following statement after the announcement was made:

Saints owner Gayle Benson commended Allen for his loyalty to the team and commitment to the organization but said that this decision was a long time coming.

"I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard to me and everyone within our organization."

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said that Allen "never offered excuses" and that he "fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing."

"This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll," Loomis said, adding that Allen is an excellent football coach and that he will be missed.

The Saints opened the season with back-to-back wins but haven't won a game since.