Denham Springs woman hit, killed while crossing Florida Boulevard Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs woman was hit by a car and killed while crossing Florida Boulevard Saturday evening.
The Denham Springs Police Department said Ne'Sean Key was crossing Florida Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Carrie Street around 7:30 p.m. A car was driving along Florida Boulevard when Key was crossing.
Toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and Key. Police said impairment and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.
