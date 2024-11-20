59°
Denham Springs woman accused of setting home on fire with 11-year-old daughter inside arrested

1 hour 46 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024 Nov 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 4:23 PM November 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs woman accused of setting a house on fire with her 11-year-old daughter inside and committing insurance fraud was arrested.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 36-year-old Lucille Holloway for setting the Oct. 19 fire at a Nicholas Drive home in Walker.

Both Holloway and her daughter were inside the house during the 3 a.m. but were able to escape. Deputies said the home was in foreclosure an that Holloway filed an insurance claim for the fire damage, which investors determined was intentionally set.

She later accepted financial aid from a disaster relief organization.

She was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Nov. 12 on aggravated arson, cruelty to a juvenile, theft and insurance fraud charges.

