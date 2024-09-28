Denham Springs tops East Ascension in 5-5A battle

Denham Springs - District play has begun for East Ascension and Denham Springs. The Spartans took on the Yellow Jackets Friday night and after getting out to an early lead, they would fall to Denham Springs 20-17.

East Ascension scores their first touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Caden Gautreaux hands it off to Aaron Williams who pushes and stretches over the goal line for the score.

The Spartans would soon force Denham Springs to punt and they'd block the punt and recover it inside the 20 yard line. They would later kick a field goal to get a 10-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets try to get something going on offense. They get in the red zone and try out a trick play for a touchdown, but the receiver, Ty'lan Haynes was out of bounds. Denham would kick a field goal to trail 10-3.

The second half was a much different story. The two teams enter the third quarter tied 10-10.

After spending much of the first half running the ball, the Yellow Jackets aired it out in the second half.

Denham Springs would take the lead after Jerry Horne found Ty'lan Haynes for a touchdown.

The Spartans would tie things up again when Gautreaux finds Lathan Dumas in the end zone.

This game came down to the final seconds tied up 17-17.

However, a Denham Springs field goal as the clock his zero would seal the win for the Yellow Jackets with a final score of 20-17.