Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs teen turns himself in amid stunt driving investigation
Warning: Video contains graphic content.
NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects after a display of reckless driving and vandalism of a department unit was spread on social media.
The New Orleans Police Department announced Friday that a 17-year-old from Denham Springs turned himself in to the police on June 13 while the investigation was ongoing. On June 16, 24-year-old Eduardo Gomez also surrendered to the department.
The teenager was charged with criminal damage to property, simple assault, inciting to riot, obstruction of a highway, and disturbing the peace.
Gomez was charged with obstruction of a highway, disturbing the peace, and rioting.
NOPD said three suspects are still wanted in the investigation:
-Tyler McKinney (B/M DOB: 11-02-2000) of New Orleans, wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.
Trending News
-A 17-year-old juvenile white male from Kenner, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.
-A 16-year-old juvenile white male from Metairie, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; principal to felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; principal to simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
-
Talk of the town: parents outraged by handling of rape paternity dispute
-
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer