Denham Springs teen turns himself in amid stunt driving investigation

Warning: Video contains graphic content.

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects after a display of reckless driving and vandalism of a department unit was spread on social media.

The New Orleans Police Department announced Friday that a 17-year-old from Denham Springs turned himself in to the police on June 13 while the investigation was ongoing. On June 16, 24-year-old Eduardo Gomez also surrendered to the department.

The teenager was charged with criminal damage to property, simple assault, inciting to riot, obstruction of a highway, and disturbing the peace.

Gomez was charged with obstruction of a highway, disturbing the peace, and rioting.

NOPD said three suspects are still wanted in the investigation:

-Tyler McKinney (B/M DOB: 11-02-2000) of New Orleans, wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.



-A 17-year-old juvenile white male from Kenner, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.



-A 16-year-old juvenile white male from Metairie, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; principal to felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; principal to simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.