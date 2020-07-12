94°
Denham Springs teen missing

Sunday, July 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department was contacted Thursday July 9th, in reference to a runaway juvenile female.

It is reported that the juvenile, 17 year old, Ella Lininger was dropped off at the Denham Springs High School on the morning of the 7th in order to attend a class.

Upon her ride’s return to the school for her pick up, it was found that the she was no longer there. It appeared that she left the high school, on her own accord, a little after 10 am.

She was last seen wearing a maroon or red shirt, black leggings with a spider web design on the bottom, black shoes with pink laces, and a large purse with a flower design.

Ella is 5’03 approximately 250 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She has been in communication with her mother since she left, requesting money & telling her that she had been in the Shreveport, Natchitoches, and Alexandria area.

