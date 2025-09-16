Denham Springs Police arrest two people accused of vandalizing 11 businesses around Antique Village

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing 11 businesses in and around Denham Springs' Antique Village.

According to Denham Springs Police, 19-year-old Xavier Parker and 18-year-old Daniel Aikens II were arrested after they were accused of spray-painting graffiti on businesses and vehicles in the downtown and surrounding areas.

Parker and Aikens were both arrested after officers led foot patrols of the area in search of the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

The arrests come after three separate incidents, including one on Sunday where five different businesses were vandalized. Among these businesses were Mustard Seed Creamery and Fab Four Barbershop.

Earlier in September, five other businesses were hit with similar graffiti.