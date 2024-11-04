86°
Denham Springs police arrest five women for prostitution, drug charges

1 hour 9 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Five women were arrested after an investigation found they were using hotels as meet-up spots for prostitution and drug sales. 

Police arrested the five women for various narcotic and gun-related charges, as well as for prostitution. The five women were identified as 23-year-old Ashley Lebert, 34-year-old Kaylie O'Bryant, 39-year-old Princess Jones, 40-year-old Michelle Dicola, and 50-year-old Tammi Guerin. 

The five were booked for various drug-related charges and prostitution. 

