Denham Springs man wanted for possession of child porn arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man wanted for possession of child pornography was taken into custody Sunday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was searching for 19-year-old Tyson McNickles, who was arrested on 21 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
No more information about the arrest was immediately available.
