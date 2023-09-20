Denham Springs man killed on I-12 after wandering into traffic following crash

HAMMOND - A man was hit and killed after walking away from a car accident and back into the road.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Javier Morel from Denham Springs was driving along I-12 in Hammond when his car ran off the road and into a line of trees. Morel and two juveniles in the car were thrown from the vehicle. All three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the juveniles were taken to a hospital.

Before Troopers arrived, Morel walked away from the crash site and into the right lane of I-12, where he was hit by a semi-truck and killed.