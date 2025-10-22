58°
Denham Springs man killed in crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish

Wednesday, October 22 2025
DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was killed in a two-car crash along La. 16 in Denham Springs on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the corner of La. 16, also known as Pete's Highway, and Gill Road around 11:30 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

Louisiana State Police said 79-year-old Billy Deloach of Denham Springs was coming out of a private driveway and tried to cross the highway to get to another driveway when he was hit by oncoming traffic. 

LSP said Deloach was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver was not injured. 

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

