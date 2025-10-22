58°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed in crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was killed in a two-car crash along La. 16 in Denham Springs on Wednesday.
The crash happened at the corner of La. 16, also known as Pete's Highway, and Gill Road around 11:30 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Louisiana State Police said 79-year-old Billy Deloach of Denham Springs was coming out of a private driveway and tried to cross the highway to get to another driveway when he was hit by oncoming traffic.
LSP said Deloach was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver was not injured.
Trending News
State Police said the crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The White House starts demolishing part of the East Wing to build...
-
Popular coffee shop chain Dutch Bros opens near LSU campus
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
10/31 Consortium accepting donations ahead of free costume giveaway
-
Coffee prices continue to climb, putting pressure on local shops
Sports Video
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...