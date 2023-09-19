81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man killed after leaving car accident, walking into traffic on I-12 in Hammond

1 hour 48 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, September 19 2023 Sep 19, 2023 September 19, 2023 6:53 PM September 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A man was hit and killed after walking away from a car accident and back into the road. 

According to State Police, 34-year-old Javier Morel from Denham Springs was driving along I-12 in Hammond when his car ran off the road and into a line of trees. Morel and two juveniles in the car were thrown from the vehicle. All three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the juveniles were taken to a hospital. 

Trending News

Before Troopers arrived, Morel walked away from the crash site and into the right lane of I-12, where he was hit by a semi-truck and killed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days