81°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed after leaving car accident, walking into traffic on I-12 in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was hit and killed after walking away from a car accident and back into the road.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Javier Morel from Denham Springs was driving along I-12 in Hammond when his car ran off the road and into a line of trees. Morel and two juveniles in the car were thrown from the vehicle. All three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the juveniles were taken to a hospital.
Trending News
Before Troopers arrived, Morel walked away from the crash site and into the right lane of I-12, where he was hit by a semi-truck and killed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge businessman who plotted his wife's murder gets life sentence
-
Still hospitalized after hit in LSU game, Grambling player spends his birthday...
-
Suspected kidnapper led police on high-speed chase down I-10; woman rescued after...
-
After killing at high school football game, West Baton Rouge leaders call...
-
Crews battle wildfire in Denham Springs; multiple agencies responding