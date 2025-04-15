79°
Denham Springs man accused of stealing from Walker hardware store arrested

2 hours 54 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 3:49 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — On Tuesday, police arrested a Denham Springs man accused of felony theft at a Walker hardware store.

Carlee Gerald, 61, was arrested and charged with felony theft by Walker Police. Gerald was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Earlier in April, the Walker Police Department said a man, later identified as Gerald, was seen driving a red pickup truck after he stole multiple generators.

