Denham Springs Housing Authority breaks ground on $6 million complex off Florida Boulevard
DENHAM SPRINGS - Thursday afternoon, the Denham Springs Housing Authority broke ground on a new $6 million, federally-funded complex off of Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs.
It's been eight years since the Denham Springs Housing Authority has had a home of its own after it flooded in 2016.
"I wanted to give up a few times but I felt like I couldn't because of the community and the community support," Director Fred Banks said.
The new facility will provide homes for elderly and disabled individuals.
"I'm really happy about it because I know that when I leave the authority, these elderly and disabled people will have a place that's safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable," Banks said.
The complex will be able to hold up to 40 families and is expected to be completed in roughly a year.
