Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs High School mourns the loss of senior Adelie Latta following car crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs High School is mourning the loss of Senior Adelie Latta after she passed away over the weekend due to injuries following a car crash.
Adelie Latta, a senior powerlifter at Denham Springs High School, fought to survive her injuries for 27 days, the school's powerlifting team said.
"If you were ever at a meet with her or saw her on the platform, you received nothing less than a great joke and an infectious smile," the powerlifting team wrote on a social media post. "She was someone who lit up a room the second she walked in. Respected by all of her teammates as a leader, a shoulder to cry on, and an ear to listen, she represented everything we preach within our team."
Latta was an organ donor, her mother said.
"If I can't use them, let someone else!" Latta told her mother.
Her mother called her choice heroic.
"I hope her gifts go to families to save them from the heartbreak our entire family is feeling," Latta's mother said.
Latta's mother plans to honor her daughter with a walk and will announce the details as they become available.
