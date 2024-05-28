Denham Springs firefighter hurt in wreck Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs firefighter was taken to a hospital from a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the wreck, which involved a fire truck and a tractor trailer, happened at the intersection of Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive at 2 p.m.

The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was shut down until 5:45 p.m.

No information about the specifics of the wreck have been released.