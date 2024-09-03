Denham Springs Elementary School receives donation of new playground equipment

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs Elementary School has new playground equipment thanks to a local club’s donation.

The Pilot Club of Denham Springs raised $50,000 for the purchase and installation of new equipment on the Seventh Ward Elementary School campus.

“We know the Livingston Parish School Board does not allocate funding to elementary schools for playground equipment, and that has contributed to a severe shortage of equipment available to all students, and especially those with disabilities,” Pilot Club Representative Terri Borde said.

This is the second playground donated by the club so far. They donated similar equipment, also totaling $50,000, to Livingston Parish’s Holden School earlier this year.