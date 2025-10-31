Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs couple among those arrested by Slidell Police in child predator sting operation
SLIDELL — A Denham Springs couple was among seven people arrested in a Slidell Police operation targeting alleged child predators.
According to SPD, 23-year-old Brianna Rielo and 25-year-old Pablo Osorio took their 3-year-old and 6-year-old children to Slidell around 1:30 a.m. to meet up with a 15-year-old girl. They allegedly planned to bring the girl back to Denham Springs to have sex with her, and had sent explicit videos of themselves, as well as asked for some in return.
They were booked into the Slidell City Jail for indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted possession/manufacture of child sexual abuse materials.
Trending News
Others arrested in the sting operation for various sex crimes were:
- Dexter Victor, 32, of Slidell
- Landon McIntosh, 21, of Covington
- Deion Hill, 32, of Abbeville
- Brandon Cooper, 44, of Covington
- Chase Dilks, 27, of Magnola, Texas
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC officer indicted on malfeasance
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Baker girl found in box in Pittsburgh basement; her alleged captor, sexual...
-
Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival
-
Get 2 Moving: Fencing offers a way to get into shape
Sports Video
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU
-
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond