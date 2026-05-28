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Denham Springs contestant featured on Wheel of Fortune episode airing June 2 on WBRZ
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs woman is set to appear as a contestant on an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune.
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Debbie Jacobs will be featured on the show on Tuesday, June 2. The episode will air on WBRZ following the 6 p.m. news.
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