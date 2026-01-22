Denham Springs boys hoops holds off Parkview Baptist

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs boys basketball team held off a Parkview Baptist comeback bid Wednesday night.

The Eagles cut the Yellowjackets 12-point halftime lead to two at the end of the third quarter, but Denham Springs made the plays in the fourth quarter to win 70-64.

The Yellowjackets improve to 17-5 on the season.