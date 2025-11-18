81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Denham Springs bicyclist dies after being struck by truck along La. 1025

Tuesday, November 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs bicyclist was struck and killed while riding along La. 1025, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday. 

Jason Causey, 53, was struck and killed by a truck around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Causey was biking west along La. 1025 near Somerset Lane when he approached a curve. At the same time, a truck was also driving west, eventually striking Causey. 

Causey was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured, officials added.

The crash is still under investigation.

