81°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs bicyclist dies after being struck by truck along La. 1025
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs bicyclist was struck and killed while riding along La. 1025, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
Jason Causey, 53, was struck and killed by a truck around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Causey was biking west along La. 1025 near Somerset Lane when he approached a curve. At the same time, a truck was also driving west, eventually striking Causey.
Causey was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured, officials added.
The crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tom Cruise finally gets his Oscar moment with a lifetime achievement trophy...
-
Weird Al Yankovic to perform at Raising Canes River Center in 2026
-
Acting FEMA administrator resigns; unclear who now leads agency
-
St. Helena Police Jury had nearly $50,000 in COVID relief funds stolen...
-
Uncle Larry returns to 2une In with a new batch of gumbo,...
Sports Video
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
-
Turnovers trouble Jaguars again
-
Van Buren earns win in first LSU start
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central