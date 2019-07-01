78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Democratic presidential candidates to speak during Essence Fest in New Orleans

2 hours 9 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 6:44 AM July 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Five democratic candidates for the 2020 Presidential race will be in New Orleans this weekend for Essence Festival.

WWL-TV reports that Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kamala Harris, Former Representative Beto O’Rourke and Senator Elizabeth Warren will all participate in live "Presidential Spotlight" segments on Saturday and Sunday on the Essence Power Stage at the Morial Convention Center.

Each candidate will speak for 20 minutes.

Saturday

Kamala Harris at 11:18 a.m. – 11:38 a.m. CT

Cory Booker at 1:05 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. CT

Elizabeth Warren at 2:52 p.m. – 3:12 p.m. CT

Beto O’Rourke at 4:04 p.m. – 4:24 p.m. CT

Sunday

Pete Buttigieg at 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. CT

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days