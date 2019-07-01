Democratic presidential candidates to speak during Essence Fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Five democratic candidates for the 2020 Presidential race will be in New Orleans this weekend for Essence Festival.

WWL-TV reports that Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kamala Harris, Former Representative Beto O’Rourke and Senator Elizabeth Warren will all participate in live "Presidential Spotlight" segments on Saturday and Sunday on the Essence Power Stage at the Morial Convention Center.

Each candidate will speak for 20 minutes.

Saturday

Kamala Harris at 11:18 a.m. – 11:38 a.m. CT

Cory Booker at 1:05 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. CT

Elizabeth Warren at 2:52 p.m. – 3:12 p.m. CT

Beto O’Rourke at 4:04 p.m. – 4:24 p.m. CT

Sunday

Pete Buttigieg at 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. CT