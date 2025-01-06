DEMCO offers energy saving tips as cold weather blasts Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - With a powerful cold front coming into Louisiana this week and sending nighttime wind chills into the teens, DEMCO is offering its customers and Louisiana residents some energy saving tips to help cut costs.

The company recommends not setting your thermostat any higher than 68 degrees and wearing warm clothes inside to reduce reliance on heating systems. Unplug any devices that aren't being actively used to reduce energy costs. Additionally, run heavy appliances, such as laundry machines and dishwashers, at full capacity and not during peak use hours.

If ice accumulates on wires, there could be a possibility of downed power lines. DEMCO encourages everyone to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed lines and never approach them.

“Your co-op is here to support you, but we all share the responsibility of managing demand during extreme weather,” DEMCO said.