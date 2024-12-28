DEMCO, Entergy report thousands of outages in East Baton Rouge Parish during severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of East Baton Rouge Parish Entergy and DEMCO customers are without power during severe weather Saturday night.

As of 7:25, DEMCO reported 3,240 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish and Entergy reported 5,490.

For more information on the tornado warning around the parish, check here. Check the company's names for full outage maps for DEMCO and Entergy.