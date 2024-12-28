59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DEMCO, Entergy report thousands of outages in East Baton Rouge Parish during severe weather

2 hours 20 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, December 28 2024 Dec 28, 2024 December 28, 2024 7:29 PM December 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of East Baton Rouge Parish Entergy and DEMCO customers are without power during severe weather Saturday night.

As of 7:25, DEMCO reported 3,240 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish and Entergy reported 5,490.

For more information on the tornado warning around the parish, check here. Check the company's names for full outage maps for DEMCO and Entergy.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days