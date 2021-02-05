Demand for COVID vaccine on the rise as more Louisianans become eligible

BATON ROUGE - The phones are ringing off the hook at Bocage Pharmacy Centre with an influx of new callers asking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have five phone lines, and every one of them ring constantly," said the owner, Marla Gibbens.

And the demand isn't slowing down. This frenzy comes on the heels of Governor John Bel Edwards' announcement that more people will qualify for the shot next week.

Starting Monday, vaccines will be available to everyone 65 and older. Law enforcement, COVID response teams, election workers, and state Unified Command Group members will also have access to the shot.

"With the announcement, we've received at least 100 calls today," Gibbens said.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, but they're not easy to snag. Waitlists across the city continue to grow by the day.

"We provide for our customers and our staff, but all of a sudden you have an influx of people who need vaccinations. Half the time I don't have a chair to put them in," she explained.

Pharmacists say patience is key as vaccine suppliers struggle to catch up with the increasing demand.

This week, 406 vaccine providers across Louisiana received the COVID-19 vaccine. These providers include 143 chain pharmacies and 118 independent pharmacies.