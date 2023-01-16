68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president

2 hours 9 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 January 16, 2023 4:59 PM January 16, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley
Jeff Ard, Randy Delatte

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate.

District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office.

Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the Council following a stint there in the 1990s.

He has also served as public works director and as a parish building official.

Ard represents District 1 on the Council.

Longtime president Layton Ricks is not seeking a new term in office. Voters will cast their ballots in October.

Trending News

PREVIOUSLY: Councilman Jeff Ard planning run for Livingston Parish president

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days