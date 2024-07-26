Deer Run developers, Livingston Parish settle differences over subdivision; judge closes case

LIVINGSTON — The developers of the proposed Deer Run development in Livingston Parish and parish officials who stopped work on the project this year reached an agreement to resolve their dispute Friday, and the federal judge who had scheduled a trial for next week called it off and closed the case.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick announced a tentative settlement Friday but said it was conditional. By the end of the day, representatives of the parish and Ascension Properties had agreed to the terms, and Dick added her signature later. A brief meeting is set for Monday to ensure everyone understands the terms.

The developers began seeking approval in 2022. The 2,000 acres of Deer Run were to have included 400 apartments and 689 lots. Subsequent changes to the plan reduced the proposed density and the parish gave its go-ahead.

But Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte issued a stop work order this year after taking over the parish government — saying he was worried the developers weren't following parish development rules and hadn't paid the requisite fees. As it had amid previous disputes over the development, Ascension Properties sued and claimed the parish had unfairly shifted zoning regulations to target the development.

In a statement Friday, Delatte said he concurred in the settlement, which is set for a review by the parish ordinance and planning committee on Aug. 22. Either way, he said, the parish was between a rock and a hard place.

“If we win the suit, the only outcome would be that they could resume work as if the stop work order had never been issued by paying fees owed to Livingston Parish. If we lose, the parish could face over $1 million in attorney fees and a substantial judgment in the millions of dollars funds that Livingston Parish Government simply does not have,” he said.

Under the proposed pact, the parish will pay $125,000 in Ascension legal fees and give the company a $275,000 credit toward future parish fees.

“This was a complex decision by the Council members who had to make a difficult decision. Every single one of them wanted to vote against the settlement because, like the residents of our parish, they believe this development is not suitable for this location,” Delatte said.