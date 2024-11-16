77°
Deer hunting season closed in Maurepas Swamp WMA due to flooding

Saturday, November 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

LAPLACE — Deer hunting is temporarily closed in the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area due to flooding, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Floodwaters in the area have reached 3 feet, triggering an automatic temporary closure. The department says deer hunting will be allowed when water levels fall below 2.5 feet.

To check the current water levels, click here.

The Maurepas Swamp WMA includes parts of Ascension, Livingston, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes.

