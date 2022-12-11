69°
Latest Weather Blog
Dec. 10 Election results
Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59
District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53
Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54
Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM) %71
Member of School Board -- District 7: Michael Gaudet (REP) %51
Member of School Board -- District 8: "Katie" Kennison (DEM) %53
Member of School Board -- District 9: Patrick Martin (REP) %69
Trending News
Mayor -- City of Zachary: David McDavid (REP) %55
Chief of Police -- City of Zachary: Darryl "Schuster" Lawrence, Sr. (IND) %53
City Judge -- City Court, City of Zachary: David Conachen (REP) %56
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...
-
Where you can donate gifts to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas ahead of...
-
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car...