Dec. 10 Election results

3 hours 49 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, December 10 2022 Dec 10, 2022 December 10, 2022 9:21 PM December 10, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59

District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53

Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54

Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM) %71

Member of School Board -- District 7: Michael Gaudet (REP) %51

Member of School Board -- District 8: "Katie" Kennison (DEM) %53

Member of School Board -- District 9: Patrick Martin (REP) %69

Mayor -- City of Zachary: David McDavid (REP) %55

Chief of Police -- City of Zachary: Darryl "Schuster" Lawrence, Sr. (IND) %53

City Judge -- City Court, City of Zachary: David Conachen (REP) %56

Click here to see in-depth results

