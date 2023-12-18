Deaf children get to sign with Santa during holiday event

BATON ROUGE - A very special Santa who knows sign language made an appearance at Louisiana Association of the Deaf's second annual Christmas party on Sunday.

"It's very seldom that we would have a deaf Santa Claus and we need to take this opportunity for the deaf children that live near," Sherry Crosby, director of LAD, said.

The hearing impaired children got the opportunity to sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Besides getting to communicate with Santa, the event consisted of hot chocolate, treats, activities and storytelling. Each child even got a special gift from St. Nicolas.