Deadly weekend shooting off N Acadian Thruway likely justified, police say

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting just off N Acadian Thruway Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Street. Police identified the person killed as 26-year-old Nikolas Ell.

Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday that they suspect all three men knew each other prior to the shooting and the killing would likely be ruled a justifiable homicide.

Ell died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details on what led to the fight were immediately available.