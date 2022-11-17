40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly weekend shooting off N Acadian Thruway likely justified, police say

4 months 1 week 5 days ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 1:31 PM July 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting just off N Acadian Thruway Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Street. Police identified the person killed as 26-year-old Nikolas Ell.

Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday that they suspect all three men knew each other prior to the shooting and the killing would likely be ruled a justifiable homicide. 

Ell died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details on what led to the fight were immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days