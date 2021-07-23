92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deadly shooting reported at Tigerland apartment complex Friday

3 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 23 2021 Jul 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 10:59 AM July 23, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Tigerland apartment complex plagued by frequent crime. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the Sandpiper apartments on Tigerland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after the victim was found dead. That person has not been identified at this time.

The apartment building has been the subject of numerous complaints and a WBRZ report last year highlighting the frequent crimes reported there.

In August 2020, 2 On Your Side reporter Brittany Weiss discovered that 195 calls had been made to police over incidents at the 14-unit complex since 2016. Those reports ranged from a 2019 double-homicide to a rape reported in May 2020. 

Around the time of that story last year, District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a petition seeking an abatement order against the apartment building. Moore said his office previously met with the owner of the apartments about installing new safety measures.

Records show no progress has been made with that filing since last year. 

Police have not released any other details related to the shooting Friday. 

