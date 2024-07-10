DCFS, hospitals create new hotlines following phone outages leading to connection problems around Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — A nationwide phone outage caused by Hurricane Beryl has led to multiple connectivity issues around the state of Louisiana.

Ochsner Health says many of their phone numbers across Louisiana have had trouble receiving calls since Tuesday morning. A spokesperson told WBRZ these issues are due to nationwide phone outages caused by Hurricane Beryl.

A spokesperson with Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary said that the outage is affecting all hospitals, not just Lane or Ochsner. A temporary number, 225)929-0551, has been set up as the issues persist.

A temporary alternate child abuse hotline number has also been set up for Louisiana callers who are unable to report abuse and neglect to the Department of Child and Family Services until technical issues first noticed Tuesday preventing AT&T phones from being able to reach the regular toll-free number are resolved.

The alternate hotline number for reporting child abuse or neglect is (206) 792-7510. Anyone who cannot reach the regular toll-free number (855-452-5437) should call the alternate number instead.

DCFS said the technical issues appear to stem from a Beryl-related power outage affecting Lumen Technologies’ local provider network, which helps route calls to Louisiana’s child abuse hotline. The alternate hotline number is a direct dial number to Seattle, Washington, which then forwards callers to the child abuse hotline.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office posted on social media that AT&T customers are experiencing similar connectivity issues with some of their phone lines. Deputies have set up an alternative number for non-emergencies: (225) 776-8868.

Tangipahoa Parish Government officials say they have also experienced the same issues.

WWL is reporting some residents in Jefferson Parish are having trouble reaching 911. Officials say anyone who is having problems reaching 911 in the parish can call (504) 227-1400. 911 call centers in Orleans, St. Bernard and St. James Parishes have also reported problems with receiving certain calls.

The city of New Orleans also said they are experiencing similar issues.

In a statement to WBRZ, an AT&T spokesperson says a third party provider's outage is effecting some of their customers. The company says they are working to correct the issue. Other national carriers are being affected by the outage as well.