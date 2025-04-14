78°
DCFS announces new rewards system to encourage SNAP recipients to make healthy choices
BATON ROUGE - A new initiative by DCFS is encouraging SNAP recipients to make healthier choices.
Starting April 14, SNAP recipients will receive a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables at stores in certain parishes.
The bonus will be applied for shoppers at Walmart locations in Ascension, LaSalle, Sabine, Tangipahoa, Webster and West Carroll parishes. SNAP shoppers can get up to $25 a month in produce bonus benefits during the pilot days of the promotion.
"This innovative pilot project is not just providing financial assistance—it's about investing in the long-term health and well-being of Louisiana families," said Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary of Family Support at DCFS.
