Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for driver who left the scene

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a fiery crash that left a family of three dead, investigators are asking for the public's help in finding information about the wreck.

Authorities went to social media Thursday morning asking that anyone with information on the crash comes forward. Allegedly, the victims' pickup truck hit another vehicle on I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street and lost control before striking a guardrail and catching fire.

Witnesses say the other driver involved in the wreck left the scene of the crash immediately. The vehicle police are looking for is a "light-colored SUV," according to BRPD.

“We were able to kind of piece together what we believe may have happened, but we need that other party to be responsible, be accountable, come forward and talk to us about the crash," said Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely with BRPD.

Investigators are searching for any information regarding the crash, and they ask the public to call BRPD with any information they may have.